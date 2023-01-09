Undertow has an assortment of spiked and sober cocktails. Photo: Courtesy of Nicole Barrett

It's Dry January and if you've decided to give up alcohol to kick start the year, we salute you.

We won't be joining you, however, because one of us has two small children and the other is planning a wedding.

Yes, but: We can appreciate a good non-alcoholic beverage every now and again, so we've rounded up the best places for a mocktail.

The cocktail menu here is extensive and many of the concoctions can be made without alcohol. Try the Coupette Colada, a signature drink from London that is just as good without rum.

This nautical-themed bar has three mocktails made with ingredients meant to emulate alcoholic spirits. Try the Starboard and Steady, with non-alcoholic bourbon and amaro, ginger, guava, lime and pineapple.

Grey Hen Rx and Platform 18, the two other bars in the same building, also have mocktails using these house-made imitation liqueurs.

After a stop at Undertow, go across the parking lot to this underground bar for some more alcohol-free fun. We suggest the Two of Cups, with alcohol-free rum, rosemary syrup, blood orange, pineapple, Trinity citrus blend, lemon and meringue foam.

This yummy Southwestern restaurant in south Tempe has a Prickly Pear Sparkler, which subs champagne for club soda.

This bar's very tropical mocktails complement their menu of crispy coconut shrimp rolls, spicy Thai fish cakes and pork-stuffed potstickers.