5 metro Phoenix mocktail bars for Dry January

Jessica Boehm
Three drinks around a cocktail menu.

Undertow has an assortment of spiked and sober cocktails. Photo: Courtesy of Nicole Barrett

It's Dry January and if you've decided to give up alcohol to kick start the year, we salute you.

  • We won't be joining you, however, because one of us has two small children and the other is planning a wedding.

Yes, but: We can appreciate a good non-alcoholic beverage every now and again, so we've rounded up the best places for a mocktail.

🌀 Bitter & Twisted

The cocktail menu here is extensive and many of the concoctions can be made without alcohol. Try the Coupette Colada, a signature drink from London that is just as good without rum.

🐠 Undertow

This nautical-themed bar has three mocktails made with ingredients meant to emulate alcoholic spirits. Try the Starboard and Steady, with non-alcoholic bourbon and amaro, ginger, guava, lime and pineapple.

  • Grey Hen Rx and Platform 18, the two other bars in the same building, also have mocktails using these house-made imitation liqueurs.
⬇️ 36 Below

After a stop at Undertow, go across the parking lot to this underground bar for some more alcohol-free fun. We suggest the Two of Cups, with alcohol-free rum, rosemary syrup, blood orange, pineapple, Trinity citrus blend, lemon and meringue foam.

🐴 Ghost Ranch

This yummy Southwestern restaurant in south Tempe has a Prickly Pear Sparkler, which subs champagne for club soda.

🌴 Hula's Modern Tiki

This bar's very tropical mocktails complement their menu of crispy coconut shrimp rolls, spicy Thai fish cakes and pork-stuffed potstickers.

