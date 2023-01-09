5 metro Phoenix mocktail bars for Dry January
It's Dry January and if you've decided to give up alcohol to kick start the year, we salute you.
- We won't be joining you, however, because one of us has two small children and the other is planning a wedding.
Yes, but: We can appreciate a good non-alcoholic beverage every now and again, so we've rounded up the best places for a mocktail.
🌀 Bitter & Twisted
The cocktail menu here is extensive and many of the concoctions can be made without alcohol. Try the Coupette Colada, a signature drink from London that is just as good without rum.
🐠 Undertow
This nautical-themed bar has three mocktails made with ingredients meant to emulate alcoholic spirits. Try the Starboard and Steady, with non-alcoholic bourbon and amaro, ginger, guava, lime and pineapple.
- Grey Hen Rx and Platform 18, the two other bars in the same building, also have mocktails using these house-made imitation liqueurs.
⬇️ 36 Below
After a stop at Undertow, go across the parking lot to this underground bar for some more alcohol-free fun. We suggest the Two of Cups, with alcohol-free rum, rosemary syrup, blood orange, pineapple, Trinity citrus blend, lemon and meringue foam.
🐴 Ghost Ranch
This yummy Southwestern restaurant in south Tempe has a Prickly Pear Sparkler, which subs champagne for club soda.
🌴 Hula's Modern Tiki
This bar's very tropical mocktails complement their menu of crispy coconut shrimp rolls, spicy Thai fish cakes and pork-stuffed potstickers.
