First Friday, monster trucks and other things to see in Phoenix this weekend
Everybody's working for the weekend — and it's finally here.
- Here are some fun things to check out.
🎨 First Friday Art Walk
Stroll along Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue to see dozens of local vendors and artists, or take advantage of free admission to the Phoenix Art Museum or Heard Museum.
When and where: Throughout downtown from 6 to 10pm.
Price: Free!
🛻 2Xtreme Monster Trucks
Watch professional drivers show off on gigantic monster trucks, or ride in one yourself.
When and where: Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler on Saturday and Sunday.
Price: Tickets start at $25, $15 for kids
🤩 Taiyou Con
This three-day anime convention promises to deliver all things Japanese culture, including cosplay, video games and shopping.
When and where: Mesa Convention Center, today through Sunday.
Price: Single-day tickets start at $34.99
