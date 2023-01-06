Everybody's working for the weekend — and it's finally here.

Stroll along Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue to see dozens of local vendors and artists, or take advantage of free admission to the Phoenix Art Museum or Heard Museum.

When and where: Throughout downtown from 6 to 10pm.

Price: Free!

Watch professional drivers show off on gigantic monster trucks, or ride in one yourself.

When and where: Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler on Saturday and Sunday.

Price: Tickets start at $25, $15 for kids

This three-day anime convention promises to deliver all things Japanese culture, including cosplay, video games and shopping.

When and where: Mesa Convention Center, today through Sunday.

Price: Single-day tickets start at $34.99