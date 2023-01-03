2 hours ago - Things to Do
10 hottest concerts coming to Phoenix in 2023
Some of the biggest touring acts in the world are headed to the Valley this year.
- Here are the hottest tickets on the market.
March 4: Marc Anthony
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena
- Tickets: Starting at $61.
March 17 and 18: Taylor Swift
- Where: State Farm Stadium
- Tickets: You probably heard what a hot mess it was to even get a chance to buy these tickets. The entire tour is sold out, though you can find some resell tickets through StubHub starting at $302 for the nosebleeds. At one point, front row seats were $23,000. As of Tuesday morning, they were "only" $9,300. 🤯
May 6: George Strait and Chris Stapleton
- Where: State Farm Stadium
- Tickets: There's a few tickets available, but you'll have to pay handsomely. We couldn't find anything under $400.
May 14: Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Where: State Farm Stadium
- Tickets: Starting at $63.
May 24: Lizzo
- Where: Footprint Center
- Tickets: Starting at $75.
May 30: Shania Twain
- Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Tickets: General admission lawn seating is sold out, but reserved seating is still available starting at $107.
June 7: Janet Jackson
- Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Tickets: General admission available for $40 and reserved seating starting at $60.
June 14: Blink-182
- Where: Footprint Center
- Tickets: Starting at $130.
Sep. 1 and 3: Metallica
- Where: State Farm Stadium
- Tickets: Starting at $100.
Oct. 9: Pink
- Where: Chase Field
- Tickets: Starting at $50.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.