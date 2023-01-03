10 hottest concerts coming to Phoenix in 2023

Some of the biggest touring acts in the world are headed to the Valley this year.

Here are the hottest tickets on the market.

March 4: Marc Anthony

Where: Desert Diamond Arena

Desert Diamond Arena Tickets: Starting at $61.

March 17 and 18: Taylor Swift

Where: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Tickets: You probably heard what a hot mess it was to even get a chance to buy these tickets. The entire tour is sold out, though you can find some resell tickets through StubHub starting at $302 for the nosebleeds. At one point, front row seats were $23,000. As of Tuesday morning, they were "only" $9,300. 🤯

May 6: George Strait and Chris Stapleton

Where: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Tickets: There's a few tickets available, but you'll have to pay handsomely. We couldn't find anything under $400.

May 14: Red Hot Chili Peppers

Where: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Tickets: Starting at $63.

May 24: Lizzo

Where: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Tickets: Starting at $75.

May 30: Shania Twain

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Ak-Chin Pavilion Tickets: General admission lawn seating is sold out, but reserved seating is still available starting at $107.

June 7: Janet Jackson

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Ak-Chin Pavilion Tickets: General admission available for $40 and reserved seating starting at $60.

June 14: Blink-182

Where: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Tickets: Starting at $130.

Sep. 1 and 3: Metallica

Where: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Tickets: Starting at $100.

Oct. 9: Pink