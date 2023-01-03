2 hours ago - Things to Do

10 hottest concerts coming to Phoenix in 2023

Jessica Boehm
A photo of a woman on stage with a guitar.

Taylor Swift in September 2022. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Some of the biggest touring acts in the world are headed to the Valley this year.

  • Here are the hottest tickets on the market.

March 4: Marc Anthony

  • Where: Desert Diamond Arena
  • Tickets: Starting at $61.

March 17 and 18: Taylor Swift

  • Where: State Farm Stadium
  • Tickets: You probably heard what a hot mess it was to even get a chance to buy these tickets. The entire tour is sold out, though you can find some resell tickets through StubHub starting at $302 for the nosebleeds. At one point, front row seats were $23,000. As of Tuesday morning, they were "only" $9,300. 🤯

May 6: George Strait and Chris Stapleton

  • Where: State Farm Stadium
  • Tickets: There's a few tickets available, but you'll have to pay handsomely. We couldn't find anything under $400.

May 14: Red Hot Chili Peppers

  • Where: State Farm Stadium
  • Tickets: Starting at $63.

May 24: Lizzo

  • Where: Footprint Center
  • Tickets: Starting at $75.

May 30: Shania Twain

  • Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Tickets: General admission lawn seating is sold out, but reserved seating is still available starting at $107.

June 7: Janet Jackson

  • Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Tickets: General admission available for $40 and reserved seating starting at $60.

June 14: Blink-182

  • Where: Footprint Center
  • Tickets: Starting at $130.

Sep. 1 and 3: Metallica

  • Where: State Farm Stadium
  • Tickets: Starting at $100.

Oct. 9: Pink

  • Where: Chase Field
  • Tickets: Starting at $50.
