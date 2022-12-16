4 metro-Phoenix Walmarts now offer drone delivery
Santa's sleigh might look like a drone this year.
State of play: Four West Valley Walmart stores began offering drone delivery yesterday, allowing customers who live within a mile of the stores to get their purchases in as little as 30 minutes.
How it works: Place your order on the DroneUp website. More than 10,000 Walmart items are available, including fragile things like eggs.
- There's no order minimum and delivery is $3.99.
- Flight engineers guide the drone to your home and lower your package via a cable from 80 feet above the ground.
- The service is available from 8am to 8pm.
Details: Try it if you live near these Walmart locations:
- 21655 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria 85382
- 7975 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria 85345
- 18551 N. 83rd Ave., Glendale 85308
- 5845 W. Bell Road, Glendale 85308
Zoom out: Walmart will offer the service from 34 stores in 23 cities nationwide by the end of the year.
- This will be the first large-scale drone delivery operation in the United States, Axios' Joann Muller reported.
The intrigue: Walmart and DroneUp will offset the cost of delivery with revenue from other drone-related services, such as insurance inspections, emergency response and construction oversight.
- For example, a local construction agency could work with DroneUp to monitor onsite job progress through aerial photography.
- Those other services will help the entire drone industry by gathering more flight data.
