28 mins ago - Food and Drink

Arizona gift card deals and gift guide for the holidays

Jessica Boehm
A bottle of Whiskey Del Bac and a cocktail glass with the logo.

Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

Hello, last-minute holiday shoppers. We're right there with you.😅

  • Yes, but: There are plenty of easy local finds that should help you cross off everyone on your list.
🏜️ Arizona Highways

Details: The beloved nature magazine has tons of Arizona-themed items in its online store, including the popular coffee table book "100 Greatest Photographs to Ever Appear in Arizona Highways Magazine" ($39.99), a Kokopelli-embroidered tea towel ($11.95) and the classic scenic wall calendar for 2023 ($13.99).

🔔 Cosanti bells

Details: Delight your favorite Arizonan with a beautiful bell handcrafted by the artisans of Cosanti Originals. They start at $92.

🥃 Whiskey Del Bac

Details: This Tucson distillery produces some of the finest whiskey in the state. And the bottle has a cute little cactus on it! Standard-size bottles range from $36 to $60.

🫒 Queen Creek Olive Mill

Details: It's the gift that keeps on giving the whole year. Queen Creek Olive Mill offers subscriptions to get olive oil, balsamic vinegar and more delivered monthly. Boxes start at $16 per month.

🔥 Cutino Sauce Co.

Details: Add a little heat to the holidays with this local hot sauce. A four-pack starts at $32.

🍷 Superstition Meadery

Details: This Arizona meadery is on a mission to reintroduce people to the "world's oldest fermented beverage." Help them out by gifting a bottle, which starts at $16.

🤑 Gift card deals
  • Fox Restaurant Concepts: Buy $100 worth of gift cards to favorites like The Henry and Blanco and get another one worth $20.
  • Upward Projects: Postino, Joyride, Windsor, Churn and Federal Pizza will give you a $20 bonus card when you buy $100.
  • Serrano's: Spend $25, $50 or $100 and get a bonus card worth $5, $10 or $20.
  • Pedal Haus: Get $10 for every $50 gift card purchased, and $25 for every $100 gift card.
