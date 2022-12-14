Hello, last-minute holiday shoppers. We're right there with you.😅

Yes, but: There are plenty of easy local finds that should help you cross off everyone on your list.

Details: The beloved nature magazine has tons of Arizona-themed items in its online store, including the popular coffee table book "100 Greatest Photographs to Ever Appear in Arizona Highways Magazine" ($39.99), a Kokopelli-embroidered tea towel ($11.95) and the classic scenic wall calendar for 2023 ($13.99).

Details: Delight your favorite Arizonan with a beautiful bell handcrafted by the artisans of Cosanti Originals. They start at $92.

Details: This Tucson distillery produces some of the finest whiskey in the state. And the bottle has a cute little cactus on it! Standard-size bottles range from $36 to $60.

Details: It's the gift that keeps on giving the whole year. Queen Creek Olive Mill offers subscriptions to get olive oil, balsamic vinegar and more delivered monthly. Boxes start at $16 per month.

Details: Add a little heat to the holidays with this local hot sauce. A four-pack starts at $32.

Details: This Arizona meadery is on a mission to reintroduce people to the "world's oldest fermented beverage." Help them out by gifting a bottle, which starts at $16.

🤑 Gift card deals

Fox Restaurant Concepts: Buy $100 worth of gift cards to favorites like The Henry and Blanco and get another one worth $20.