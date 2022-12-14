Kyler Murray's season-ending injury sums up the Cardinals' dismal year

When quarterback Kyler Murray left the game with a knee injury on Monday, he took what little hope was left in the Arizona Cardinals' disappointing season with him.

Driving the news: Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury during Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots. An MRI Tuesday confirmed an ACL tear that ended his season.

Backup QB Colt McCoy will be under center for the last four games of the season.

Arizona beat the Rams and lost to the 49ers last month with McCoy filling in for an injured Murray.

What's next: Torn ACLs usually require nine to 12 months of recovery, meaning there's a good chance Murray will miss the start of next season.

State of play: Overall, it's been a dismal year for the Cards, whose 4-9 record leaves them tied for the bottom spot in the NFC West.

Star wideout DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the season and tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in November.

What they're saying: "This has been a dumpster fire for the Arizona Cardinals. And now with the franchise quarterback in question as to his availability for next year, there's a lot of decisions that have to be made and a lot of really tough decisions that have to be made," NFL legend Troy Aikman said on SportsCenter after the team's loss to the Patriots.

The big picture: Though the Cards aren't yet mathematically eliminated from a playoff spot, their chances are virtually nonexistent. They'd need several other teams to lose out even if they won all four of their remaining games to grab a wild card spot.

What we're watching: Embattled head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been on the hot seat for much of the season, and GM Steve Keim is under increasing pressure as well.

