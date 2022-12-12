5 New Year's Eve events in Phoenix to ring in 2023
It's time to nail down your plans to say farewell to 2022.
- The Valley has something for everyone this New Year's Eve.
🍸 For the glamorous: Gatsby's House
Details: The Valley's "most upscale" New Year's Eve event, at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, will be a 1920s-themed spectacular with dancing, drinks and casino games.
Price: Tickets start at $87.
✨ For the glitzy: NYElectric Countdown
Details: Head to the Westin Tempe for a rooftop party and electric countdown to midnight. The new hotel has panoramic city and mountain views.
Price: Tickets start at $69
👨👩👧👦 For the family: Happy Noon Year
Details: Celebrate with the little ones 12 hours early at the Phoenix Children's Museum. Toast with sparkling cider, boogie to some kid-friendly tunes and don't miss the festive balloon drop right at noon.
Price: $26
💥 For the boomers: AZ Baby Boomers NYE Gala
Details: You don't have to be a senior to attend this event at the Doubletree Resort by Hilton Paradise Valley-Scottsdale. You just gotta love Motown, classic rock and classic soul.
Price: $75
👢 For the traveler: Whiskey Row Boot Drop
Details: Forget a ball drop — in Prescott, they lower a giant illuminated cowboy boot from the rooftop of a saloon. Take the short drive north for an outdoor celebration on Whiskey Row.
Price: Free!
