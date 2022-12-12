5 New Year's Eve events in Phoenix to ring in 2023

It's time to nail down your plans to say farewell to 2022.

The Valley has something for everyone this New Year's Eve.

🍸 For the glamorous: Gatsby's House

Details: The Valley's "most upscale" New Year's Eve event, at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, will be a 1920s-themed spectacular with dancing, drinks and casino games.

Price: Tickets start at $87.

✨ For the glitzy: NYElectric Countdown

Details: Head to the Westin Tempe for a rooftop party and electric countdown to midnight. The new hotel has panoramic city and mountain views.

Price: Tickets start at $69

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 For the family: Happy Noon Year

Details: Celebrate with the little ones 12 hours early at the Phoenix Children's Museum. Toast with sparkling cider, boogie to some kid-friendly tunes and don't miss the festive balloon drop right at noon.

Price: $26

💥 For the boomers: AZ Baby Boomers NYE Gala

Details: You don't have to be a senior to attend this event at the Doubletree Resort by Hilton Paradise Valley-Scottsdale. You just gotta love Motown, classic rock and classic soul.

Price: $75

👢 For the traveler: Whiskey Row Boot Drop

Details: Forget a ball drop — in Prescott, they lower a giant illuminated cowboy boot from the rooftop of a saloon. Take the short drive north for an outdoor celebration on Whiskey Row.

Price: Free!