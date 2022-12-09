The new ZooLights lake feature. Photo: Courtesy of Phoenix Zoo

You have a few weeks left to take in the holiday light displays across the Valley.

Grab the fam and enjoy these festive spots.

Details: Visit the Phoenix Zoo after dark to see animal lanterns, a new musical light show on the lake, an artificial snowfall and more.

Price: $30 in advance, $35 at the gate

When: 5:30-10:30pm through Jan. 15.

Details: After dark, the Desert Botanical Garden transforms into a wonderland of luminarias and lights.

Price: $39.95 for adults, $16.95 for kids

When: Dec. 9-11, 15-18, 20-23, 26-31 from 5:30 to 9:30 pm.

Details: The grounds of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple near downtown Mesa brought back its extensive light display for the first time since 2017. It's free.

Where: 101 S. LeSueur from 5-10pm until Dec. 31.

Details: There are three Valley locations to see this drive-thru light display this year.

Price: Starts at $39.99 per vehicle.

Where: Nightly through Jan. 1 at Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale, Tempe Diablo Stadium and Hurricane Harbor in north Phoenix

Glendale Glitters at Murphy Park. Photo: Courtesy of city of Glendale

Details: Take a free stroll through downtown Glendale to see the dazzling decor. Most nights will feature musical performances from local groups.

Where: Murphy Park from 5 to 10pm through Jan. 7.

Details: Walk through this 10-acre Mesa farm adorned with 5 million synchronized lights.

Price: Sundays-Thursdays: $15, Saturdays-Sundays: $18

Where: 4011 S. Power Road, Sundays-Thursdays 5:30-9:30pm, Fridays-Saturdays 5:30-10pm through Dec. 30.

Details: Gilbert has decorated the 4.5 miles of trails and walkways at its Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch with holiday lights and displays.

Price: $5 purchased in advance.

Details: This is the West Valley's largest walk-through holiday event, with tons of lights and free photos with Santa at a farm near Surprise.

Price: $17 for adults, $13 for kids under 13

Where: 14629 W. Peoria Ave. in Waddell, nightly from 5:30 to 10:30pm until Jan. 8.