Most of us love that our weather doesn't allow for local lakes to freeze over, but there's no denying the winter magic of outdoor ice skating.

Lucky for us, there are several manmade outdoor rinks across the Valley.

❄️ Winter Wonderland Ice Rink: Downtown Mesa has once again opened a 6,000-square-foot ice rink as part of its Merry Main Street tradition. After you're done skating, check out the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree and 12-foot-tall menorah.

Details: Open Mondays-Fridays from 5 to 10pm and weekends from noon to 10pm at the Plaza at Mesa City Center. Reduced hours on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve and closed on Christmas day.

One-hour tickets are $10 and include skate rental. They can be purchased in advance online.

👑 Christmas at the Princess: The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has transformed its grounds into a festive fairytale with an outdoor ice skating rink, an alpine ice trail, train rides, igloos and fire pits.

Details: General admission is $20. An Ice Pass, which allows for unlimited skating and use of the alpine trail, is an additional $40. Purchase your tickets in advance. Some weekend dates are already sold out.

🧊 Skate Westgate: Stop by Fountain Park, in the heart of the Westgate Entertainment District, for a glide on the ice. When you're done, say hello to Santa or stop by one of the many restaurants in the district.

Details: Open Mondays-Thursdays 4-9:45pm, Fridays 4-10:45pm, Saturdays 11am-10:45pm and Sundays 11am-9:45pm. $20 or $17 if you bring your own skates.

🎄 CitySkate: Downtown Phoenix's CityScape development brought back its skating rink and gigant Christmas tree in Patriots Park this holiday season. There are plenty of bars and restaurants to beckon you after your time on the ice.

Details: Open daily 4-11:30pm. $20 for a 90-minute session, or $13 for children 8 and under. Enjoy $5 off if you bring your own skates.