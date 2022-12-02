Suns on a roll despite injuries to Chris Paul and Cam Johnson

Chris Paul's nagging heel injury has kept the 37-year-old point guard on the bench since Nov. 7 and has left Suns fans wondering "Is this the end of Phoenix's NBA title hopes?"

Phoenix lost another starter several days earlier when Cameron Johnson tore his meniscus.

Yes, but: The team has done surprisingly well since then and currently leads the Western Conference with a 15-6 record.

The big picture: Paul missed his 11th straight game on Wednesday but the Suns have gone 8-3 during that stretch.

All-Star Devin Booker dropped 44 and 51 points in his last two outings, respectively.

Yes, and: Cameron Payne has done great as the Suns' starting point guard in Paul's absence, averaging nearly 16 points and 7 assists during that span.

Torrey Craig deserves props for the work he's done since taking Johnson's spot in the starting lineup as well.

Zoom in: Deandre Ayton has also stepped up in a big way. He was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career on Monday after averaging 24 points and 16 rebounds during a 3-0 stretch for the Suns, which included a 29-point, 21-rebound performance against Utah.

What we're watching: It's unclear exactly when Paul will return, but general manager James Jones told The Arizona Republic on Tuesday, "He's close."

Johnson's return will take a bit longer. He's been out since Nov. 4.

He was projected to miss up to two months.

Meanwhile: Jae Crowder, whose spot in the starting lineup Johnson took, is still in limbo while the Suns look for a trade partner for the disgruntled forward.

The Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards have been reported as possible destinations, while ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Suns and the Washington Wizards could strike a deal as well.

Jeremy's thought bubble: I started the season with guarded expectations and was somewhat pessimistic about how the team would fare with Paul and Johnson both hurt.