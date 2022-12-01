The Cochise County Board of Supervisors certified its election results on Thursday following the orders of a judge and three days after the legal deadline.

Counties are required by law to approve their canvasses within 20 days of the election.

Critics alleged that the supervisors had violated a law making it a Class 6 felony for an official to knowingly refuse to carry out an election-related duty.

Driving the news: The board voted 2-0 to certify its election canvass, heading off potential legal consequences.

Republican Supervisor Peggy Judd, who'd previously resisted certifying the results, said she would follow the judge's order.

Tom Crosby, the board's other Republican member who had also refused to approve the canvass, did not attend the meeting.

Why it matters: Without the results from Cochise County, a rural, heavily Republican enclave in the southeastern part of the state, the Secretary of State's Office would not have been able to certify the statewide canvass on Monday as scheduled.

State law permits the secretary to delay for up to three days if he or she hasn't received the results from all 15 counties.

Yes, but: An attorney for Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told a judge that it would be impractical to do so.

Mandatory recounts in the races for attorney general, superintendent of public instruction and a House seat in the Phoenix area cannot occur until the statewide canvass is approved.

Context: Crosby and Judd refused to certify the canvass on Monday, instead rescheduling the vote for Friday so they could also hear about the certification and reliability of ballot tabulation machines.