Glendale LVII: The battle that moved the Cards from Tempe

In 75 days, Glendale will welcome thousands of football fans as it hosts the Super Bowl for the third time.

Yes, but: How the Cardinals' stadium ended up in the West Valley is the story of a long, complicated and expensive battle of the Phoenix suburbs.

Why it matters: Between hotel and restaurant taxes, NFL stadiums generate significant revenue for their cities during the regular season. Add a Super Bowl and you're talking serious cash.

Economist Sean Snaith told MarketWatch that the Super Bowl typically generates between $300 million and $500 million for the host region. And while all Valley cities will benefit, the one with the stadium certainly has an edge.

Flashback: In 2000, Maricopa County voters approved a tax on hotels and car rentals to finance a stadium for the Cardinals, which had been playing at ASU's Sun Devil Stadium since arriving in Arizona in 1988.

For two years, Valley cities tried to woo the team with proposals.

What could have been: Avondale, Tempe, Mesa and the Gila River Indian Community each bid on the stadium.

A site in northwest Mesa was the front-runner until a group of residents collected enough signatures to force a referendum on whether the city should move forward with the stadium. The proposal was rejected.

"We just don't want this kind of thing in Mesa. If we wanted that, we would live in Tempe or Phoenix," resident Gary Fuchs told ESPN in 2002.

The team eventually committed to Glendale, which was eager to welcome them next to the hockey arena it was building.

The intrigue: While most of the stadium funding came from the tourism tax and the Cardinals, Glendale originally promised $36 million in infrastructure improvements and 11,000 parking spots near the stadium.