2 hours ago - Things to Do

The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix

Jessica Boehm
A house with Christmas lights and decorations.

Photo: Courtesy of ReinDeer Valley Christmas

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley.

State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:

🦌 ReinDeer Valley Christmas

About: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1.

  • The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.

Location: 3302 W. Adobe Dam Road, Phoenix, 85027

👻 The Scary Christmas House

About: This "Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed display has hundreds of homemade props and animatronics that are fitting for both Halloween and Christmas. The lights are on now through Jan. 1.

  • The family behind the display has created the Scary Christmas Foundation, which provides support to families in need during the holidays.

Location: 4431 W. Escuda Drive, Glendale, 85308

Christmas decor in a front yard.
Christmas on Orchid Lane. Photo courtesy of Kim Espinoza

☃️ Christmas on Orchid Lane

About: More than a dozen homes on a single street are covered in Christmas spirit in this Chandler neighborhood. Stop by through Dec. 31.

Location: 6320-6481 W. Orchid Lane, Chandler, 85226

🎅 Miracle on 34th Lane

About: This north Phoenix holiday house promises even more decorations this year and a Christmas character dress-up event on Dec. 10. The lights start on Thursday and run through Jan. 1.

Location: 22415 N. 34th Lane, Phoenix, 85027

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more