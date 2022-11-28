The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley.

State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:

🦌 ReinDeer Valley Christmas

About: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1.

The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.

Location: 3302 W. Adobe Dam Road, Phoenix, 85027

👻 The Scary Christmas House

About: This "Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed display has hundreds of homemade props and animatronics that are fitting for both Halloween and Christmas. The lights are on now through Jan. 1.

The family behind the display has created the Scary Christmas Foundation, which provides support to families in need during the holidays.

Location: 4431 W. Escuda Drive, Glendale, 85308

Christmas on Orchid Lane. Photo courtesy of Kim Espinoza

☃️ Christmas on Orchid Lane

About: More than a dozen homes on a single street are covered in Christmas spirit in this Chandler neighborhood. Stop by through Dec. 31.

Location: 6320-6481 W. Orchid Lane, Chandler, 85226

🎅 Miracle on 34th Lane

About: This north Phoenix holiday house promises even more decorations this year and a Christmas character dress-up event on Dec. 10. The lights start on Thursday and run through Jan. 1.

Location: 22415 N. 34th Lane, Phoenix, 85027