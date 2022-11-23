How to cut down your own Christmas tree in an Arizona forest

If you're feeling adventurous this year, you can cut down your own Christmas tree instead of buying from a lot or using the same old artificial one.

State of play: Three of Arizona's national forests are still selling Christmas tree permits.

How it works: Each permit costs $15 and must be bought in advance through the U.S. Forest Service.

Check the forest of your choice for specific rules. Most limit you to a 10-foot tree.

Have your permit handy when you go to collect your tree. It will have instructions on the type of tree and which part of the forest you can cut from.

Do not cut on private land, in wilderness areas, designated campgrounds or existing tree plantations.

Be smart: Don't forget a handsaw for cutting and ropes or straps to secure the tree to your vehicle (you don't want a Griswold situation!).