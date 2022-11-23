33 mins ago - Things to Do
How to cut down your own Christmas tree in an Arizona forest
If you're feeling adventurous this year, you can cut down your own Christmas tree instead of buying from a lot or using the same old artificial one.
State of play: Three of Arizona's national forests are still selling Christmas tree permits.
How it works: Each permit costs $15 and must be bought in advance through the U.S. Forest Service.
- Check the forest of your choice for specific rules. Most limit you to a 10-foot tree.
- Have your permit handy when you go to collect your tree. It will have instructions on the type of tree and which part of the forest you can cut from.
- Do not cut on private land, in wilderness areas, designated campgrounds or existing tree plantations.
Be smart: Don't forget a handsaw for cutting and ropes or straps to secure the tree to your vehicle (you don't want a Griswold situation!).
- Measure the space in your house where you plan to put the tree to make sure you get the right size.
- Once home, cut the bottom of the trunk off and place it in a bucket of water. Make sure to replenish the water frequently (and check for squirrels!).
