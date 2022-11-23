33 mins ago - Things to Do

How to cut down your own Christmas tree in an Arizona forest

Jessica Boehm
Illustration of Christmas trees formed from Axios logos.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

If you're feeling adventurous this year, you can cut down your own Christmas tree instead of buying from a lot or using the same old artificial one.

State of play: Three of Arizona's national forests are still selling Christmas tree permits.

How it works: Each permit costs $15 and must be bought in advance through the U.S. Forest Service.

  • Check the forest of your choice for specific rules. Most limit you to a 10-foot tree.
  • Have your permit handy when you go to collect your tree. It will have instructions on the type of tree and which part of the forest you can cut from.
  • Do not cut on private land, in wilderness areas, designated campgrounds or existing tree plantations.

Be smart: Don't forget a handsaw for cutting and ropes or straps to secure the tree to your vehicle (you don't want a Griswold situation!).

  • Measure the space in your house where you plan to put the tree to make sure you get the right size.
  • Once home, cut the bottom of the trunk off and place it in a bucket of water. Make sure to replenish the water frequently (and check for squirrels!).
avatar

Phoenixpostcard

