Phoenix restaurants open on Thanksgiving for dine in and take out

If you'd rather leave the cooking to someone else, the Valley has plenty of take-out and dine-in options on Thanksgiving.

Take out

🐟Chula Seafood

Details: Each of their three Valley locations has an "everything but the turkey" menu of appetizers, sides and desserts for $150. Options vary by restaurant but include crab scalloped potatoes, golden king crab bisque and oyster stuffing. Order online and pickup tomorrow.

🌄Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows Resort

Details: For $67 per person ($33 for kids 12 and under) get a plate of slow-roasted turkey with all the fixings, including chorizo cornbread stuffing and orange cranberry relish. Make sure to place your order by 5pm today for pickup at the bar on Thursday.

🥪 Miracle Mile Deli

Details: The $225 Thanksgiving family feast should feed six people with three pounds of oven roasted white meat turkey breast, a whole bunch of sides, six Kaiser rolls and a whole pie. Call (602) 776-0992 to place your order, which you must pick up by 6:30pm tomorrow.

Dine in

Of note: Reservations are filling up fast. Here are a few places with Thanksgiving specials that still have openings.

🍸 Cobre Kitchen + Cocktails

Details: For $57 per person, you'll get a three-course meal with an herb-roasted turkey dinner as the centerpiece. Sides include chorizo stuffing, charred Brussels sprouts and maple heirloom carrots.

🍖 Cielo at Adero Scottsdale

Details: This resort restaurant is offering a four-course prix fixe menu with a choice of turkey roulade, braised short rib or roasted acorn squash for $115 per person.

🌵Jacy & Dakota's

Details: Head downtown to this trendy spot for a feast of traditional favorites, including a choice of sweet and spicy turkey or grilled ham steaks for $60 per person.