Where to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in metro Phoenix

The FIFA World Cup starts Sunday morning. Although the matches will be played more than 8,000 miles away in Qatar, local soccer fans have plenty of options for watching.

State of play: The first game of the global event is between Ecuador and Qatar.

The first U.S. match, against Wales, will be noon on Monday.

See the whole schedule here.

Be smart: The Phoenix Rising are hosting eight World Cup watch parties across the Valley, featuring T-shirt giveaways, raffles and appearances by team members.

A number of cool soccer bars in Phoenix also are going all in. Here are a few worth checking out.

🐉 George & Dragon English Pub: This is the Valley's first and longest-running English pub, so you know the beer will be flowing.

The bar will post a schedule with opening times on its Facebook page each week.

👑 Crown Public House: This is the official Liverpool bar in Phoenix, and it's offering a bunch of specials during games, like $5 Carlsberg drafts.

The pub will be open for every match.

🍺 Walter Station Brewery: You'll find the American Outlaws, a supporters group for the U.S. men's national soccer team, camped out here.

Of note: This brewery is across the street from where the Phoenix Rising are building their new stadium.

🇲🇽 Native Grill & Wings in Laveen: Pancho Villa's Army, the supporters group for the Mexican national team, will be watching the matches here.