The weather is getting cooler and winter is on its way. Even in Arizona that means it's time to get your skis and snowboards out.

Driving the news: Ski season at Snowbowl begins Thursday, making it the first resort in the state to open this year.

Lift tickets can be purchased online. One-day tickets for opening day are $59, with prices varying by day.

Season and power passes that can be used at Snowbowl and eight other resorts in Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Utah are also available.

Of note: Only intermediate and advanced terrain will be open for the foreseeable future.

What's next: Sunrise Park Resort began making snow on Oct. 23, and anticipates opening on Dec. 2.

What we're watching: Ski Valley at Mt. Lemmon doesn't yet have a projected opening date.

Ski Valley doesn't make its own snow and has to wait for Mother Nature to provide.

The first snowstorm of the year at Mt. Lemmon usually doesn't come until around late December, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson.

State of play: La Niña conditions are expected, and that means a drier winter with below-average snowfall, Darren McCollum, a meteorologist with the NWS in Flagstaff, tells Axios.

Below-normal could still be close to normal, so it's hard to say exactly what this winter's snowfall will look like.

"One storm that falls in place could scuttle that whole prediction," McCollum says.

Yes, but: Fortunately for skiers at Snowbowl and Sunrise, the cold, dry conditions they've been experiencing are ideal for making artificial snow.

1 big tip: Jeremy here. I'm a self-taught snowboarder from my days living in Utah. The one piece of advice I would give anyone interested in taking up skiing or snowboarding: Have someone teach you or take some lessons rather than try to figure it out on your own.

I've got a nasty scar and a steel plate in my arm from a broken humerus I suffered during my first winter in Utah.

I didn't let that dissuade me and I was back on the slopes the next winter.

You tell us: Now that the weather has cooled, what outdoor activities, either in the Valley or around the state, are you looking forward to?