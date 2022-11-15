Glendale LVII: How to work at the Super Bowl
If you want to go to the big game without paying big bucks, your best bet may be to find a job at State Farm Stadium.
State of play: Instawork, a staffing platform that connects businesses with hourly employees, is releasing about 1,000 Super Bowl shifts on its app this week.
- Positions include concessionaires and food runners.
- Hourly rates start at $20.
How it works: Instawork partners with the vendors who run the food, beverage and retail stands at the stadium and posts the positions they need on their app.
- Activated Instawork users can then book a one-time shift.
- For food and beverage gigs, a food handler's card and online alcohol training are required.
- The company does this at events across the country, but the Super Bowl is always a sought-after job opportunity, spokesperson Kira Caban said.
What they're saying: "It's so neat to be a part of it. I'm not just there, I'm a part of the event," said Dallas resident Tamara Francis, who tells Axios Phoenix she'll be traveling to Phoenix in February just to work the Super Bowl.
- After COVID disrupted her job as a general manager at a restaurant, she started using the app to pick up hospitality shifts at major events across the country including the Miami Grand Prix and CMA Fest in Nashville.
What's next: You can view the available shifts by creating a profile on the app.
