Glendale LVII: How to work at the Super Bowl

If you want to go to the big game without paying big bucks, your best bet may be to find a job at State Farm Stadium.

State of play: Instawork, a staffing platform that connects businesses with hourly employees, is releasing about 1,000 Super Bowl shifts on its app this week.

Positions include concessionaires and food runners.

Hourly rates start at $20.

How it works: Instawork partners with the vendors who run the food, beverage and retail stands at the stadium and posts the positions they need on their app.

Activated Instawork users can then book a one-time shift.

For food and beverage gigs, a food handler's card and online alcohol training are required.

The company does this at events across the country, but the Super Bowl is always a sought-after job opportunity, spokesperson Kira Caban said.

What they're saying: "It's so neat to be a part of it. I'm not just there, I'm a part of the event," said Dallas resident Tamara Francis, who tells Axios Phoenix she'll be traveling to Phoenix in February just to work the Super Bowl.

After COVID disrupted her job as a general manager at a restaurant, she started using the app to pick up hospitality shifts at major events across the country including the Miami Grand Prix and CMA Fest in Nashville.

What's next: You can view the available shifts by creating a profile on the app.