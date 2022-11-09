Arizona's U.S. Senate race and all of the statewide races are still too close to call.

State of play: As of 6am, Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor 50.9% to 49.1%.

U.S. Senate: Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly leads Republican Blake Masters 51.9% to 45.9%.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly leads Republican Blake Masters 51.9% to 45.9%. Secretary of State: Democrat Adrian Fontes leads Republican Mark Finchem 52.9% to 47.1%.

Democrat Adrian Fontes leads Republican Mark Finchem 52.9% to 47.1%. Attorney General: Democrat Kris Mayes leads Republican Abe Hamadeh 50.6% to 49.4%.

Why it matters: The candidates in these races are diametrically opposed on almost every issue, especially abortion and election integrity.

Also, yesterday was a test of former President Trump's ongoing influence in Arizona, as he endorsed each of the Republicans.

What Lake is saying: "It's very early. And if we have to take this fight through, we will. If it takes hours or days, we will," Lake said during a speech at the Arizona Republican Party's election night event in Scottsdale. "We will take the victory when it comes..."

What Hobbs is saying: "We’ve seen the first results come in, and we are feeling good about what we’re seeing!" Hobbs said in remarks issued to the media, while cautioning that it may take a few days before the winner of the race is known.

Congressional races: The races for contested U.S. House seats are also too close to call, but Republican Congressman David Schweikert trailed Democratic challenger Jevin Hodge, 50.9% to 49.1%, while Democratic Congressman Greg Stanton appears headed for re-election with 56.8% of the vote to GOP challenger Kelly Cooper's 43.2%.

Republican Eli Crane leads Democratic incumbent Tom O'Halleran 52.6% to 47.4% in their rural northern Arizona-based district.

In the open seat for the Tucson-based 6th Congressional District, Democrat Kirsten Engel leads Republican Juan Ciscomani by 0.4 percentage points.

Other races we're watching: Republican incumbent Rachel Mitchell leads Democrat Julie Gunnigle 52% to 48% in the race for Maricopa County attorney.

In Phoenix, the District 6 (Arcadia, North Central, Ahwatukee) and District 8 (downtown and south Phoenix) races appear headed for a runoff in March, as no candidate got to 50%.

Ballot propositions: Proposals to protect people with medical debt from creditors and to require the disclosure of the sources of anonymous election spending known as "dark money," both passed with about three-fourths of the vote, the Associated Press reports.

Voters also rejected a proposition that would have allowed the legislature to amend or repeal voter-approved laws if other parts had been struck down by the courts.

Most of the other 10 propositions on the ballot are still too narrow to call, including proposals to give in-state tuition rates to undocumented immigrants, create a lieutenant governor position and require at least 60% of the vote to pass a tax hike at the ballot.

What's next: The Maricopa County Elections Department and Arizona Secretary of State's office will continue updating results throughout the week.