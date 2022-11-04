Festivals and Nascar: What to do in Phoenix this weekend
The weather is finally perfect in the Valley. Take advantage with these outdoor activities this weekend!
🇱🇧 21st Annual American Lebanese Festival
When and where: Friday 5-10pm, Saturday 10am-10pm and Sunday 11am-7pm at St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church.
Details: Celebrate Lebanese culture with homemade food, belly dancing, musical performances and a hookah bar.
Cost: $10 Saturday after 4pm, $5 at all other times. Kids 4 and younger are free.
When and where: Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Margaret T. Hance Park.
Details: Check out more than 200 local vendors, including Arizona wineries, breweries and food trucks. Don't skip the crafts and games for kids.
Cost: Free!
When and where: Phoenix Raceway in Avondale all weekend long.
Details: Nascar will wrap up its season in Phoenix this year with championship races for all four of its major national series.
Cost: Tickets for Sunday's Cup Series Championship are sold out (get on the waitlist) but you can still buy tickets to the other races starting at $30.
