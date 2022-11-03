A community college governing board candidate who suspended his campaign after being cited by police for public sexual indecency could still win because he hasn't formally withdrawn from the race.

Context: Randy Kaufman suspended his campaign for an at-large seat on the Maricopa County Community College District governing board on Oct. 18 in response to news reports that a police officer cited him on charges of masturbating in his pickup truck on a community college campus in Surprise, within sight of a preschool and child care center.

Yes, but: He still hasn't filed a signed and notarized withdrawal statement that would officially end his campaign, Marcus Milam, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, tells Axios.

He still hasn't filed a signed and notarized withdrawal statement that would officially end his campaign, Marcus Milam, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, tells Axios. Kaufman was cited by police with one count of public sexual indecency, a class 1 misdemeanor, and released.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell told reporters during a press conference Wednesday that the citation was "kicked out" of justice court and that her office was reviewing the case "to determine appropriate charges."

Why it matters: The seven-member board is the governing body for Maricopa County's 10 community colleges and sets budgets, tuition and policies.

Three of the board's seats are up for election this year.

Between the lines: The race is technically nonpartisan, meaning the candidates' party affiliations aren't shown on the ballot. But it doesn't take too much effort for voters to figure it out.

Prior to his citation, the Arizona Republican Party promoted Kaufman's candidacy, while his opponent, Kelli Butler, is a Democratic member of the state legislature who isn't seeking re-election.

State of play: Kaufman told Fox 10 last month that he would not take his seat on the board if elected.

If he wins and then either resigns or refuses to take his seat, state law dictates that Maricopa County school superintendent and fellow Republican Steve Watson would appoint a replacement, who would serve until a special election could be held in November 2024.

As the only other candidate on the ballot, Butler will effectively be the automatic winner if Kaufman officially withdraws.

What he's saying: Kaufman did not return messages from Axios Phoenix.

The bottom line: Nothing could stop Kaufman from simply taking his seat if he wins the election.