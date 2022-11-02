New Arizona law could mean more recounts

Arizona may see an unusually high number of recounts after the election due to a new law passed in the wake of President Biden's razor-thin victory here in 2020.

It loosens the requirements for when election officials must conduct a mandatory recount of a race.

Flashback: In previous elections, recounts were required only if the difference between the top two candidates was 0.1% of the total votes cast.

So if 100,000 people voted in a race and the candidates were separated by 100 votes or less, it would trigger a recount.

A recount would also take place if the difference was fewer than 200 ballots in a statewide race, 50 ballots in a legislative race or 10 ballots in a local race, if that number was lower than 0.1%.

Yes, but: Now, the threshold for all races is a difference of 0.5%.

Scott Jarrett, Maricopa County's director of Election Day and emergency voting, told reporters last week that there could be 3 million votes cast statewide, which would set the threshold for automatic recounts at 15,000 for statewide contests.

Why it matters: Vote counting in Arizona is already a lengthy process, and it could take longer to finalize the election results if numerous recounts are required.

Jarrett said automatic recounts can't be initiated until after the Secretary of State's Office canvass on Dec. 5.

The process could last until around Dec. 30, he said.

Zoom out: If the new threshold were in place two years ago, there would have been recounts in five races at the state or county level: president, Corporation Commission, county recorder, Board of Supervisors District 1, and Legislative District 28 Senate.

There have been only four recounts of statewide, congressional or legislative races in Arizona over the past decade, most recently in 2016.

The most recent one in a Maricopa County-level race was in this year's primary election, when a justice of the peace race was decided by just three votes.

The other side: State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, the Scottsdale Republican who sponsored the bill that's since become law, tells Axios that she expects the higher threshold and the competitiveness of this year's races to cause more recounts.