If you're still not sure what to wear for Hallo-weekend, we thought of a few easy costumes that will let everyone know you're an Arizonan.

🤠 The Old Town Scottsdale cowboy: If you've been to the Valley's epicenter of night life, you've seen the giant cowboy sign welcoming you.

The costume: Grab a red long-sleeve shirt, a cowboy hat and boots and you're set. Maybe carry around a bottle of Grey Goose to sell the Scottsdale angle.

🟢 Kyler Murray's lime green pantsuit: The Arizona Cardinals quarterback stepped out in a vibrant pantsuit before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 9.

The costume: It looks like he found it at Goodwill, so you probably can, too.

🎵 The Gin Blossoms: Tempe recently designated a stretch of Eighth Street "Allison Road" after the song from the '90s rock band from Arizona, which is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its hit album "New Miserable Experience."

The costume: We suggest a literal approach. Grab some poster board to turn your body into a bottle of gin and put some flowers in your hair as if they are blossoming from the gin.

👿 Disgraced Herm Edwards: ASU's head football coach came to a "mutual agreement" with the university to leave the team in September after an embarrassing 1-2 start of the season.

The costume: Wear an ASU polo or sweatshirt and a prop headset and look sad. Bonus points if you aggressively say: "You play to lose the game."

🧓 A snowbird: We love to poke fun at our winter visitors, though we are grateful to the economic benefit they bring to the Valley.