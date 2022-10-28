Try these Arizona-themed Halloween costumes
If you're still not sure what to wear for Hallo-weekend, we thought of a few easy costumes that will let everyone know you're an Arizonan.
🤠 The Old Town Scottsdale cowboy: If you've been to the Valley's epicenter of night life, you've seen the giant cowboy sign welcoming you.
- The costume: Grab a red long-sleeve shirt, a cowboy hat and boots and you're set. Maybe carry around a bottle of Grey Goose to sell the Scottsdale angle.
🟢 Kyler Murray's lime green pantsuit: The Arizona Cardinals quarterback stepped out in a vibrant pantsuit before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 9.
- The costume: It looks like he found it at Goodwill, so you probably can, too.
🎵 The Gin Blossoms: Tempe recently designated a stretch of Eighth Street "Allison Road" after the song from the '90s rock band from Arizona, which is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its hit album "New Miserable Experience."
- The costume: We suggest a literal approach. Grab some poster board to turn your body into a bottle of gin and put some flowers in your hair as if they are blossoming from the gin.
👿 Disgraced Herm Edwards: ASU's head football coach came to a "mutual agreement" with the university to leave the team in September after an embarrassing 1-2 start of the season.
- The costume: Wear an ASU polo or sweatshirt and a prop headset and look sad. Bonus points if you aggressively say: "You play to lose the game."
🧓 A snowbird: We love to poke fun at our winter visitors, though we are grateful to the economic benefit they bring to the Valley.
- The costume: You can dress however you want. All you need is an extra car to create more traffic on Phoenix roads, with a license plate from the Midwest, East Coast or Canada. Strive for authenticity by driving 10 mph under the speed limit.
