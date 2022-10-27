41 mins ago - News
Help us decide who Phoenix's power players are
As 2022 draws to a close, we're planning to recognize our city's biggest power players — and we want your input.
- Yes, we can't tell if this year's gone by fast or slow either.
Why it matters: Our goal is to highlight the most influential, interesting and powerful people in the Valley.
- These can be politicians, artists, musicians, athletes or anyone else you think impacts our region.
- Our colleagues in other Axios Local cities are making lists, too.
How to participate: Fill out this form letting us know who should be on our list and why.
- Feel free to think outside of the box. I'm nominating these orchid-sniffing dogs.
What's next: We'll publish the list in December in a special send. Keep an eye out for it and tell your friends to subscribe so they won't miss it!
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.