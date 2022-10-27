41 mins ago - News

Jessica Boehm
Illustration of a question mark made out of dominos, that fall over in succession.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

As 2022 draws to a close, we're planning to recognize our city's biggest power players — and we want your input.

  • Yes, we can't tell if this year's gone by fast or slow either.

Why it matters: Our goal is to highlight the most influential, interesting and powerful people in the Valley.

  • These can be politicians, artists, musicians, athletes or anyone else you think impacts our region.
  • Our colleagues in other Axios Local cities are making lists, too.

How to participate: Fill out this form letting us know who should be on our list and why.

What's next: We'll publish the list in December in a special send. Keep an eye out for it and tell your friends to subscribe so they won't miss it!

