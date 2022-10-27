As 2022 draws to a close, we're planning to recognize our city's biggest power players — and we want your input.

Yes, we can't tell if this year's gone by fast or slow either.

Why it matters: Our goal is to highlight the most influential, interesting and powerful people in the Valley.

These can be politicians, artists, musicians, athletes or anyone else you think impacts our region.

Our colleagues in other Axios Local cities are making lists, too.

How to participate: Fill out this form letting us know who should be on our list and why.

Feel free to think outside of the box. I'm nominating these orchid-sniffing dogs.

What's next: We'll publish the list in December in a special send.