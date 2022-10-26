23 mins ago - News

Phoenix residents own more dogs and cats than other big city dwellers

Jessica Boehm
Data: U.S. Census American Housing Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

We love our animals in Arizona, and we have the data to prove it.

Driving the news: The U.S. Census Bureau's American Housing Survey found that among major metro areas, Phoenix has the second-highest percentage of households with dogs.

  • About 782,000 households in the Valley reported having at least one dog in their home, representing 43% of the 1.8 million households in the region.
  • Only Riverside, Calif., has us beat.

By the numbers: Of the households with pups, 415,000 have one, 264,000 have two and 68,000 have three.

  • And about 35,000 households reported having four or more dogs.

Yes, but: Only 21% of households in the region have cats, according to the data. That still ranks us third.

Data: U.S. Census American Housing Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The intrigue: About 36,000 local households have small mammals as pets, 66,000 have fish, 53,000 have birds and 62,000 have reptiles, according to the data.

Get involved: Want to add a fur-ever friend to your family?

Please: Send us pictures of your pets. We may share them as a reprieve from election coverage next week.

  • Bonus points if they're wearing a Halloween costume.
