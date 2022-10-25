Glendale LVII: The Super Bowl will bring concerts, festivals and more

The NFL and the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee have announced a lineup of events around the Valley leading up to the big game on Feb. 12.

Organizers promised more events in more places than we saw last time the Super Bowl was here, in 2015.

Why it matters: Even if you don't care a bit about football, having the Super Bowl here means locals will have access to live music, festivals and other events.

🐕 5K-9 Fun Run

What: Grab your pups for a dog-friendly fun run to kick off Super Bowl festivities.

Logistics: Jan. 7 at Riverview Park in Mesa.

Registration will open on the host committee website soon.

🤩 Super Bowl Opening Night

What: Catch the players and coaches from both teams in their only public appearance before game day. You can watch their media interviews, score autographs from NFL legends and take photos with the team mascots.

Logistics: Feb. 6 at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

Tickets are $20 and will go on sale Dec. 17.

🏈 Super Bowl Experience at Phoenix Convention Center

What: Take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy, test your football skills with interactive games, score autographs and more.

Logistics: It will be open Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 9-11 at the convention center.

Tickets range from $20-$40 and will go on sale Dec. 17.

🎶 Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park

What: A free outdoor festival with live music acts and more.

Logistics: Feb. 9-11 at Hance Park.

🎸 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

What: Before Rihanna's hotly anticipated halftime show, the NFL is hosting even more top-tier acts. Last year's fest in Los Angeles saw the likes of Miley Cyrus, Green Day and Machine Gun Kelly.

Logistics: It will be at Footprint Center from Feb. 9 to 11.

🤑 FanDuel SportsBook Super Bowl Party

What: A "nonstop party" with music, celebrity interviews and more. And given the sponsor, we're guessing the NFL is leaning into Arizona's newly legalized sports betting.

Logistics: Date and time will be announced soon. It will be at Tempe Beach Park.

📹 Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate

What: Make a sign or don a crazy outfit and see if you can make it in the background of one of ESPN's live shots.

Logistics: ESPN will tape throughout Super Bowl week from their stage in Old Town Scottsdale.

📺 Official Super Bowl Watch Party

What: For the first time, Super Bowl organizers are hosting a watch party for those of us not lucky enough to score a ticket to the game.

Logistics: It will be at Hance Park. Kickoff is 4:30pm on Feb. 12.