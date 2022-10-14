Phoenix Pride, beer yoga and more things to do this weekend

Happy weekend, friends! Here's a few fun events to check out around the Valley.

🏳️‍🌈 Phoenix Pride Parade and Festival

When and where: The parade will start at 10am Saturday, traveling north on Third Street from Thomas Road to Indian School Road.

The festival runs all weekend from noon to 9pm at Steele Indian School Park.

Details: Celebrate Pride with a parade, 150 entertainment performances and a variety of food, art and shopping options.

Cost: Tickets for the festival start at $30.

🍹 Micheladas Fest 2022

When and where: Saturday from 4 to 10pm at the parking lot next to State Farm Stadium, 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Glendale.

Details: Sample micheladas (a Mexican drink made with beer, lime juice and assorted spices and sauces) from a variety of Phoenix vendors and vote for your favorite.

Cost: $25. Kids 12 and under are free.

🍻 Oktoberfest at Greenwood Brewing

When and where: Friday-Sunday at Greenwood Brewing on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix.

The brewery is open Friday and Saturday from 11am to 12:30am and Sunday 11am to 10pm.

Details: Enjoy $6.50 German lagers in an Oktoberfest mug and live music throughout the weekend.

You can also do yoga in the beer garden on Sunday at 10am.

Cost: Free admission. Yoga tickets are $10 and come with a 4-ounce taster.