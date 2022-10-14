Phoenix Pride, beer yoga and more things to do this weekend
Happy weekend, friends! Here's a few fun events to check out around the Valley.
🏳️🌈 Phoenix Pride Parade and Festival
When and where: The parade will start at 10am Saturday, traveling north on Third Street from Thomas Road to Indian School Road.
- The festival runs all weekend from noon to 9pm at Steele Indian School Park.
Details: Celebrate Pride with a parade, 150 entertainment performances and a variety of food, art and shopping options.
Cost: Tickets for the festival start at $30.
When and where: Saturday from 4 to 10pm at the parking lot next to State Farm Stadium, 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Glendale.
Details: Sample micheladas (a Mexican drink made with beer, lime juice and assorted spices and sauces) from a variety of Phoenix vendors and vote for your favorite.
Cost: $25. Kids 12 and under are free.
🍻 Oktoberfest at Greenwood Brewing
When and where: Friday-Sunday at Greenwood Brewing on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix.
- The brewery is open Friday and Saturday from 11am to 12:30am and Sunday 11am to 10pm.
Details: Enjoy $6.50 German lagers in an Oktoberfest mug and live music throughout the weekend.
- You can also do yoga in the beer garden on Sunday at 10am.
Cost: Free admission. Yoga tickets are $10 and come with a 4-ounce taster.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.