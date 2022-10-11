19 mins ago - Food and Drink

Israeli street food comes to central Phoenix

Jeremy Duda
A compartmentalized tray filled with beef, chicken, potatoes, rice, shredded cabbage, tahini, a pickle and a pita
Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

I had the good fortune to have a friend who introduced me to a new food stand that's bringing a taste of Israel to central Phoenix.

Driving the news: Mika's Kitchen opened last month at 648 W. Pierson St., near Seventh Avenue and Camelback.

  • "It's our take on Mediterranean-Israeli street food," says owner Nate Harat, who was born in Israel and moved to the U.S. in 2000.

What to order: The menu is small but everything is great. You can get grilled chicken, super-tender slow-cooked beef or eggplant, either as a plate or a pita.

  • Your food comes with the fluffiest pita pocket you're likely to find this far from the Mediterranean.
  • There's several sauces to choose from, including hummus, tahini, a green hot sauce and their house hot sauce, orange infresno. I was lucky enough to get a bottle for home.

1 refreshing thing: Wash down your meal with lemonade infused with mint or rose water.

When to go: Mika's Kitchen is open only for lunch during the week, so stop by anytime from 11am to 3pm Monday-Friday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more