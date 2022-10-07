Oktoberfest, Asian Night Market and more things to do in Phoenix
As the temperatures drop, we've officially entered festival season! Here's a few worth checking out.
When and where: 5pm-10pm tonight, 11am-10pm on Saturday and 11am-6pm on Sunday, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1973 E. Maryland Ave.
Details: Enjoy Greek food, dancing and more at the 61st annual festival. You can also take a tour of the cathedral.
Cost: $5, free for kids under 12, plus $10 if you want to park in the church's lot.
Asian District Night Market: Kamayan Festival
When and where: Saturday from 5:30pm-midnight and Sunday from 11am-4:30pm at the AZ International Marketplace in Mesa's Asian District.
Details: Celebrate Filipino American History Month with yummy food and entertaining performances.
Cost: Tickets start at $10 and kids under 4 are free.
When and where: Tonight from 5-midnight, tomorrow from 10am-midnight and Sunday from 10am-8pm at Tempe Beach Park.
Details: Eat brats, drink beer and enjoy rides and performances at the Bavarian-style celebration.
Cost: $20 Friday and Saturday (under 21 are free), free for all on Sunday.
