Restaurants and coffee shops to try on a day trip to Tucson

Jessica Boehm
A breakfast dish with an iced coffee in the background.
The Tucson Bowl at Flora's Market Run in Tucson. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!

  • Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!
  • Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.

Flora's Market Run

The brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.

What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg.

If you go: Make sure to stop into the adjacent market, which sells high-quality meat and produce and a bunch of local booze and snacks.

Mercado San Agustin

A laptop that says "Axios Local" with a Mexican pastry and a cup of coffee.
Jessica's view while she worked at Mercado San Augustin. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

Located at the west end of Tucson's streetcar line, this development features a collection of shops and eateries around a quaint courtyard.

What I ordered: I grabbed a cup of joe from Presta Coffee Roasters and a pink Mexican concha from La Estrella Bakery.

  • A concha is a traditional Mexican pastry made of sweet bread covered in crumble cookie dough.
  • I'm not exaggerating when I say it was the best one I've ever had.

If you go: La Estrella also sells packages of fresh tortillas. Grab a pack to use for fajitas at home.

Bison Witches

Soup in a bread bowl next to a half sandwich.
Don't underestimate the portion size at Bison Witches in Tucson. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

This no-frills deli and bar on Tucson's historic Fourth Avenue was one of my colleague Jeremy's favorite places when he attended UofA, so I had to try it.

What I ordered: I got half of a Wildcat sandwich (roast beef and turkey smothered in melted Gouda, shredded lettuce and spicy Russian mustard) and broccoli/cheddar soup in a bread bowl.

  • It was so huge that I sent a picture to Jeremy and asked why he didn't warn me about the portion size.
  • Yes, but: I ate every last bit because it was so delicious.

If you go: Reserve some time after lunch to explore the nearby Fourth Avenue shops.

