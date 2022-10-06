I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!

Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!

Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.

Flora's Market Run

The brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.

What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg.

If you go: Make sure to stop into the adjacent market, which sells high-quality meat and produce and a bunch of local booze and snacks.

Mercado San Agustin

Jessica's view while she worked at Mercado San Augustin. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

Located at the west end of Tucson's streetcar line, this development features a collection of shops and eateries around a quaint courtyard.

What I ordered: I grabbed a cup of joe from Presta Coffee Roasters and a pink Mexican concha from La Estrella Bakery.

A concha is a traditional Mexican pastry made of sweet bread covered in crumble cookie dough.

I'm not exaggerating when I say it was the best one I've ever had.

If you go: La Estrella also sells packages of fresh tortillas. Grab a pack to use for fajitas at home.

Bison Witches

Don't underestimate the portion size at Bison Witches in Tucson. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

This no-frills deli and bar on Tucson's historic Fourth Avenue was one of my colleague Jeremy's favorite places when he attended UofA, so I had to try it.

What I ordered: I got half of a Wildcat sandwich (roast beef and turkey smothered in melted Gouda, shredded lettuce and spicy Russian mustard) and broccoli/cheddar soup in a bread bowl.

It was so huge that I sent a picture to Jeremy and asked why he didn't warn me about the portion size.

Yes, but: I ate every last bit because it was so delicious.

If you go: Reserve some time after lunch to explore the nearby Fourth Avenue shops.