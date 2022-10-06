Restaurants and coffee shops to try on a day trip to Tucson
I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!
- Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!
- Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.
Flora's Market Run
The brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.
What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg.
If you go: Make sure to stop into the adjacent market, which sells high-quality meat and produce and a bunch of local booze and snacks.
Mercado San Agustin
Located at the west end of Tucson's streetcar line, this development features a collection of shops and eateries around a quaint courtyard.
What I ordered: I grabbed a cup of joe from Presta Coffee Roasters and a pink Mexican concha from La Estrella Bakery.
- A concha is a traditional Mexican pastry made of sweet bread covered in crumble cookie dough.
- I'm not exaggerating when I say it was the best one I've ever had.
If you go: La Estrella also sells packages of fresh tortillas. Grab a pack to use for fajitas at home.
Bison Witches
This no-frills deli and bar on Tucson's historic Fourth Avenue was one of my colleague Jeremy's favorite places when he attended UofA, so I had to try it.
What I ordered: I got half of a Wildcat sandwich (roast beef and turkey smothered in melted Gouda, shredded lettuce and spicy Russian mustard) and broccoli/cheddar soup in a bread bowl.
- It was so huge that I sent a picture to Jeremy and asked why he didn't warn me about the portion size.
- Yes, but: I ate every last bit because it was so delicious.
If you go: Reserve some time after lunch to explore the nearby Fourth Avenue shops.
