Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon announced on Facebook over the weekend that he is fighting multiple myeloma.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the white blood cells — called plasma cells — in the bone marrow.

Driving the news: Gordon wrote that he was diagnosed in June after suffering from excruciating pain in his lower back.

Gordon wrote that he's being treated by Dr. Rafael Fonseca at the Mayo Clinic and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a transplant surgeon and bioscientist in Los Angeles, whom he described as two of the best doctors in the country for treating his condition.

Since the diagnosis, Gordon has been undergoing weekly chemotherapy and will begin stem cell treatment next month.

What he's saying: "I'm fighting it. I'm going to beat it," Gordon tells Axios.

Gordon says he hopes to be "back to somewhat normal" early next year.

In his Facebook post, Gordon noted that his medical bills have been substantial but tells Axios that he's been able to pay them.

Of note: Former aide Bill Scheel tells Axios that Gordon's doctors said he has a very strong likelihood of a full recovery.

Catch up quick: Gordon was elected mayor in 2003 and served for eight years.