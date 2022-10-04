28 mins ago - Politics
Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon fighting cancer
Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon announced on Facebook over the weekend that he is fighting multiple myeloma.
- Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the white blood cells — called plasma cells — in the bone marrow.
Driving the news: Gordon wrote that he was diagnosed in June after suffering from excruciating pain in his lower back.
- Gordon wrote that he's being treated by Dr. Rafael Fonseca at the Mayo Clinic and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a transplant surgeon and bioscientist in Los Angeles, whom he described as two of the best doctors in the country for treating his condition.
- Since the diagnosis, Gordon has been undergoing weekly chemotherapy and will begin stem cell treatment next month.
What he's saying: "I'm fighting it. I'm going to beat it," Gordon tells Axios.
- Gordon says he hopes to be "back to somewhat normal" early next year.
- In his Facebook post, Gordon noted that his medical bills have been substantial but tells Axios that he's been able to pay them.
Of note: Former aide Bill Scheel tells Axios that Gordon's doctors said he has a very strong likelihood of a full recovery.
Catch up quick: Gordon was elected mayor in 2003 and served for eight years.
- During his time in office, he was instrumental in revitalizing downtown Phoenix, including bringing ASU's campus there and helping launch the light rail.
- Gordon served as chief of staff to Mayor Skip Rimsza before getting elected to the Phoenix City Council in 1997.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.