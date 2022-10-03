We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained.

Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.

Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.

Buckhorn Baths, Mesa

What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R.

Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water.

They began offering mineral baths at their roadside motel, which attracted famous baseball players, including Willie Mays and Gaylord Perry, who used them for their healing qualities.

The baths closed in 1999, followed by the hotel in 2007. The property has seriously decayed.

1 hopeful thing: A former Mesa resident recently purchased the property and is interested in preserving the mineral baths and adjacent wildlife museum, while adding a new boutique hotel and 200 luxury townhouses, the East Valley Tribune reported last summer.

Seventh Avenue and Bethany Home Road, Phoenix

A prime piece of property that's sat vacant for decades. Photo: Jeremey Duda/Axios

What you're saying: "I understand there is a veritable plethora of vacant lots in the city. But, one stands out to me since it’s maintained its status for over 40 years, at least!" — Matt G.

1 big opportunity: The land is zoned for medium-intensity commercial use, and it feels like prime real estate.

It's a bit outside the core area where most central Phoenix development is happening, but it's close enough that it's surprising that no one is building.

Third and Northern avenues, Phoenix

A huge vacant lot at Third and Northern avenues. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

What you're saying: "It has been there FOREVER it seems and while I know it is just a dirt lot, it is confusing as to why nothing has been done on it for years." — Charlotte S.

State of play: The lot stretches from Third Avenue nearly to Central Avenue and is big enough for an apartment complex or commercial center, but it's zoned for single-family residences, which could explain why no developer has started turning dirt yet.

The area around the land is mostly single-family homes, so anyone who tries to change the zoning to create high-density housing is likely to have a major fight on their hands.

Main and 74th streets, Mesa

One of the vacant lots at 74th and Main streets in Mesa. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

What you're saying: "There is a vacant lot for sale that is overgrown with weeds everywhere. Across 74th to the East is a smaller lot, bad shape." — Michael S.

1 bummer thing: We don't have much to report on these properties.

The city of Mesa tells us there are no active land-use applications.

Both lots are zoned for commercial development and one is for sale.

1 funny thing to go: Tonia T. suggested we take a look at the state legislature buildings. Touché.