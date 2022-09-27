Glendale LVII: Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in Glendale, the NFL and the international superstar announced over the weekend.

This will be Rihanna's first public performance since early 2018.

Why it matters: Even people who don't like football tune in for the halftime show.

Rihanna's highly anticipated comeback performance is sure to drive additional viewership and will be an opportunity to promote Arizona tourism to more people.

Flashback: Katy Perry headlined the show in 2015, the last time the big game was in Arizona.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers played at the 2008 Super Bowl — the first in what's now called State Farm Stadium.

Diana Ross played at Sun Devil Stadium in 1996.

Of note: Rihanna told Vogue in 2019 that she turned down an offer to perform at the Super Bowl in solidarity with free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler," she told Vogue.

Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016-17 season, said he was blackballed by the league because he knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

What we're watching: In recent years, we've seen a lot of surprise special guest appearances during halftime shows. Who do you hope Rihanna shares the stage with?