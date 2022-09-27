43 mins ago - Sports

Glendale LVII: Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Jessica Boehm
Rihanna poses for a photo.
Rihanna at her 2021 Met Gala party in New York. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in Glendale, the NFL and the international superstar announced over the weekend.

  • This will be Rihanna's first public performance since early 2018.

Why it matters: Even people who don't like football tune in for the halftime show.

  • Rihanna's highly anticipated comeback performance is sure to drive additional viewership and will be an opportunity to promote Arizona tourism to more people.

Flashback: Katy Perry headlined the show in 2015, the last time the big game was in Arizona.

  • Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers played at the 2008 Super Bowl — the first in what's now called State Farm Stadium.
  • Diana Ross played at Sun Devil Stadium in 1996.

Of note: Rihanna told Vogue in 2019 that she turned down an offer to perform at the Super Bowl in solidarity with free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

  • “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler," she told Vogue.
  • Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016-17 season, said he was blackballed by the league because he knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

What we're watching: In recent years, we've seen a lot of surprise special guest appearances during halftime shows. Who do you hope Rihanna shares the stage with?

