You can place a bet on anything these days, including who will be the new owner of the Phoenix Suns.

Sportsbook Bovada released its odds as to who is most likely to purchase the team from owner Robert Sarver.

State of play: Former Disney CEO and chairman Bob Iger is the favorite, with +150 odds, followed by a host of other ultra-wealthy people.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos: +300

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison: +450

Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple's Steve Jobs: +600

Los Angeles Angels owner Arturo Moreno: +1,200

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk: +1,400

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: +1,600

Walmart heir Lukas Walton: +2,000

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates: +2,500

Former President Trump: +2,500

Of note: Moreno is the only native Arizonan on the list, though Bidwill has been a pillar of the sports community here for three decades.

We shared what we'd do if we had the money to buy the Suns (Jeremy would work out a deal to give Filiberto's the naming rights to the arena and Jessica would mandate '90s throwback jerseys all the time).

