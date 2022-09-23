Bob Iger? Michael Bidwill? Here's who has the best odds of buying the Phoenix Suns
You can place a bet on anything these days, including who will be the new owner of the Phoenix Suns.
- Sportsbook Bovada released its odds as to who is most likely to purchase the team from owner Robert Sarver.
State of play: Former Disney CEO and chairman Bob Iger is the favorite, with +150 odds, followed by a host of other ultra-wealthy people.
- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos: +300
- Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison: +450
- Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple's Steve Jobs: +600
- Los Angeles Angels owner Arturo Moreno: +1,200
- Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk: +1,400
- Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: +1,600
- Walmart heir Lukas Walton: +2,000
- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates: +2,500
- Former President Trump: +2,500
Of note: Moreno is the only native Arizonan on the list, though Bidwill has been a pillar of the sports community here for three decades.
We shared what we'd do if we had the money to buy the Suns (Jeremy would work out a deal to give Filiberto's the naming rights to the arena and Jessica would mandate '90s throwback jerseys all the time).
Here's what some of our subscribers would do:
- Matt D. would clean house and install diverse leaders who would "change the culture and bring fresh faces and ideas to the organization." He'd also beef up in-game entertainment.
- Anthony B. would create a cool (ambience and temperature-wise) viewing area outside Footprint Center (à la "Jurassic Park" in Toronto) for fans to gather for playoff games. He'd call it "The House of the Rising Sun."
- Lee P. said he'd try to find a way for all games to air on broadcast TV so everyone in Arizona could watch them for free.
