The state fair opens Friday at noon and will run through Oct. 30.

Here's what you need to know, what's new and more.

Logistics

Operating hours are Thursdays-Sundays from noon to about 11pm.

Admission is $15 or free for children 7 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or through the fair's app. Rides, games and food cost extra.

Parking is pricey and a bit of a bear, so scope out your options ahead of time.

Food

Expect all the classics like corn dogs, cotton candy and fry bread. But be on the lookout for this new fair fare:

Mazapán con Lechera donuts

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cap'n Crunch funnel cakes and churros

LOCO Ramen Cup, which appears to be ramen covered with elote

Performances

The performances at this year's fair lack the star power seen in year's past.

This is the third year in a row without a major concert at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Fair organizers told The Arizona Republic that increased talent and production costs and a tight live entertainment market are to blame, but they pledged to bring them back in full force next year.

You can still see a whole bunch of tribute bands and artists this year, including New Doubt (No Doubt) and Shade of Billy (Billy Joel).

Rides

Expect a mix of classic thrill and kid-friendly rides.

There are three ferris wheels, two haunted houses and a whole bunch of twisting, spinning things.

🎟 My thoughts: I've always been partial to the Tilt-A-Whirl.

Deals

The price tag on a fair outing can add up quickly. Here are some promotions to take advantage of.