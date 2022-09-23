15 mins ago - Things to Do
The best food, rides and deals at the 2022 Arizona State Fair
The state fair opens Friday at noon and will run through Oct. 30.
- Here's what you need to know, what's new and more.
Logistics
Operating hours are Thursdays-Sundays from noon to about 11pm.
- Admission is $15 or free for children 7 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or through the fair's app. Rides, games and food cost extra.
- Parking is pricey and a bit of a bear, so scope out your options ahead of time.
Food
Expect all the classics like corn dogs, cotton candy and fry bread. But be on the lookout for this new fair fare:
- Mazapán con Lechera donuts
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cap'n Crunch funnel cakes and churros
- LOCO Ramen Cup, which appears to be ramen covered with elote
Performances
The performances at this year's fair lack the star power seen in year's past.
- This is the third year in a row without a major concert at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
- Fair organizers told The Arizona Republic that increased talent and production costs and a tight live entertainment market are to blame, but they pledged to bring them back in full force next year.
- You can still see a whole bunch of tribute bands and artists this year, including New Doubt (No Doubt) and Shade of Billy (Billy Joel).
Rides
Expect a mix of classic thrill and kid-friendly rides.
- There are three ferris wheels, two haunted houses and a whole bunch of twisting, spinning things.
- 🎟 My thoughts: I've always been partial to the Tilt-A-Whirl.
Deals
The price tag on a fair outing can add up quickly. Here are some promotions to take advantage of.
- Students ages 5-14 can get three free rides by reading three books and bringing this form to the fair.
- Each Thursday you can purchase an unlimited ride wristband for $50.
- Each Friday (excluding today) bring 10 nonperishable food items to donate and get free admission between noon and 6pm.
- Each Friday (excluding today), get $3 food items from noon to 6pm.
