Glendale LVII: Minimizing construction impact on Super Bowl

Glendale city officials are hoping to minimize the impact of the ongoing construction of a massive hotel and resort during Super Bowl week next year.

Details: VAI Resort is under construction on the east side of Loop 101, just south of State Farm Stadium.

With about 1,200 rooms, the resort will boast Arizona's largest hotel.

It will have numerous features and attractions, including a 7-acre body of water with an island and beaches, a 360-degree concert stage, a ballroom, meeting spaces, a spa, a wedding chapel and a Mattel theme park.

Yes, but: Completion isn't expected until late 2023 or early 2024, meaning Super Bowl visitors and television viewers will see a massive construction site near the stadium.

A rendering of VAI Resort. Image courtesy of the City of Glendale

Between the lines: Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps tells Axios that the city will take steps to ensure that visitors aren't negatively affected by the construction.

That will likely include limiting truck traffic in and out of the site and ensuring that the work is self-contained so it doesn't spill into other festivities.

What they're saying: "In a perfect world it would've been great to have it open by then," Phelps says. "We're working with the developer to make sure we don't have any impacts when the Super Bowl starts getting constructed and making sure the site looks nice and tidy."

1 silver lining: Millions of people will see the project, which Phelps hopes will generate interest for the eventual opening of the resort.

VAI Resort will be open for business if Glendale hosts the big game again, "which hopefully isn't that far down the road," Phelps says.

Phelps notes that the resort is expected to be open before Glendale hosts the Final Four in 2024.

Of note: Developers have made significant changes since the resort was announced.