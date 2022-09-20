Celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month with Arizona whiskies
It's Bourbon Heritage Month, and as a bourbon aficionado myself, I decided to celebrate by sampling some of the local whiskies Arizona has to offer.
State of play: This isn't Kentucky, but there are some folks distilling bourbon locally. Others source whiskey that's distilled elsewhere but finish production here.
- For my tasting, I focused on bourbons that are distilled in the Grand Canyon State.
Sacred Stave
Maker: San Tan Spirits
State of play: Sacred State is a high-rye whiskey, with rye making up 28% of the mash bill, and it's finished in Tawny port and Madeira wine barrels. I noticed some vanilla up front.
Black Mountain Bourbon
Maker: Black Mountain Tavern & Distillery
Notes: It had a pretty classic bourbon taste with some fruitiness on the finish.
Peralta Bourbon
From: Adventurous Stills
Notes: This was the most unique whiskey of the bunch. It had a distinct chocolatey taste that I've never tasted in another bourbon.
The bottom line: Sacred Stave was my favorite of the trio I sampled.
- San Tan and Adventurous Stills have plenty of other whiskies available, and there are other local bourbons I have yet to try.
- I'm always on the lookout for recommendations, but I hear good things about Copper City from Arizona Distilling Co.
