Phoenix weekend plans: Vintage markets and concerts
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We've got you covered.
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market
When and where: Today through Sunday at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road.
- Hours are 4-9pm today, 8am-3pm on Saturday and 10am-3pm on Sunday.
Details: The semiannual event has 120,000 square feet of vintage shopping with more than 150 vendors.
Cost: $8 in advance and $10 at the gate on Saturday and Sunday, plus $10 for parking.
- Tickets for today's VIP event are $50 in advance and $60 at the gate, while the early entry tickets on Saturday (8am-10am) are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate.
- Children 12 and under get in for free.
Flashback Party Jam
When and where: 7:30pm Saturday at Footprint Center
Details: Come see The Sugarhill Gang, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Digital Underground, Kid 'n Play, Tag Team, Treach from Naughty by Nature and other classic hip-hop and R&B from the '80s and '90s.
Cost: $35-$56
Chandler Contigo Kickoff Festival
When and where: 5-9pm Saturday at the Chandler Community Center, 125 E. Commonwealth Ave.
Details: The Hispanic Heritage Month festival will feature live performances, a DJ, food trucks and booths, cultural merchandise and free activities like face painting and crafts.
Cost: Free
