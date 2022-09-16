Phoenix weekend plans: Vintage markets and concerts

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We've got you covered.

When and where: Today through Sunday at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road.

Hours are 4-9pm today, 8am-3pm on Saturday and 10am-3pm on Sunday.

Details: The semiannual event has 120,000 square feet of vintage shopping with more than 150 vendors.

Cost: $8 in advance and $10 at the gate on Saturday and Sunday, plus $10 for parking.

Tickets for today's VIP event are $50 in advance and $60 at the gate, while the early entry tickets on Saturday (8am-10am) are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate.

Children 12 and under get in for free.

When and where: 7:30pm Saturday at Footprint Center

Details: Come see The Sugarhill Gang, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Digital Underground, Kid 'n Play, Tag Team, Treach from Naughty by Nature and other classic hip-hop and R&B from the '80s and '90s.

Cost: $35-$56

When and where: 5-9pm Saturday at the Chandler Community Center, 125 E. Commonwealth Ave.

Details: The Hispanic Heritage Month festival will feature live performances, a DJ, food trucks and booths, cultural merchandise and free activities like face painting and crafts.

Cost: Free