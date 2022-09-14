The public got an opportunity to tour a downtown Phoenix "makerspace," which hopes to attract new members.

Driving the news: Phoenix Forge, which is run by GateWay Community College, held a grand opening Tuesday, hosting several hundred students and others.

The facility opened in February 2021 but was unable to hold a grand opening at the time due to the pandemic.

Why it matters: Makerspaces give people access to equipment that they don't have so that they can use them for work, hobbies, side hustles and other projects.

Phoenix Forge also plans to offer incubator programs that will teach people the business knowledge they can use for their creations.

Details: Phoenix Forge boasts a wood shop, metal shop, 3D printer, laser cutter and equipment for textiles, electronics and jewelry making, and it plans to have a glass-blowing station open by the end of next year.

Executive director Bruce Balfour tells Axios that Phoenix Forge is the largest makerspace in the Southwest.

It's a 17,000-square-foot facility that will expand to 23,000 square feet when its east bay, where the glass-blowing equipment will be, opens by the end of 2023.

By the numbers: Students from all 10 schools in the Maricopa County Community College District can become members for free. ASU pays for about 250 memberships for students.

Members of the public can join for $75 per month, with reduced rates available for seniors and veterans, and Phoenix Forge offers small-business memberships that can be used by up to four people for $150 monthly.

There are nearly 700 members, and about 100 are members of the public who pay for memberships, Balfour says.

What they're saying: "I'm really excited to have a space where I don't have to buy all the tools myself and I can explore different hobbies and craft making," Phoenix Community College student Laurel Thornhill tells Axios.