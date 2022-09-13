1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Phoenix residents can enjoy two restaurant weeks in September
Phoenix residents are getting a double dose of restaurant deals this month.
- Before the beloved Arizona Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday, try some of the Valley's best plant-based options this week during Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week.
State of play: Both events feature special pricing and multi-course menus at some of the best dining spots in the metro area.
- It's a great way to try places you've never been to or have considered too pricey.
Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week (Sept. 11-18)
I'm not vegan, but I've learned to appreciate good plant-based food, so I was thrilled to see some of my favorite spots participating.
- Nana's Kitchen: Try the "twisted corn" appetizer and BBQ rib platter, capped off with the peach cobbler for $20 at lunch or $33 at dinner.
- Simon's Hot Dogs: Score an empanada, vegan hot dog and a side for $20. The special also includes an alfajor — a South American sandwich cookie.
- Tacos Veganos: For just $15 you can get barbacoa-style jackfruit and mushrooms with refried beans and Mexican cold pasta.
Arizona Restaurant Week (Sept. 16-25)
Here are a few places I have yet to try that I'm eyeing for restaurant week.
- Buck & Rider: This fancy seafood restaurant is offering a three-course meal with an option of ribeye, crab cakes or fresh fish for $55.
- Ghost Street Asian Taqueria: For $44, you and a date can split two appetizers, order individual Asian-inspired street taco plates and share banana churro bites.
- The Sicilian Butcher: Get a four-course Italian feast for just $33 with entrée options like meatballs and shrimp Parmigiana.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.