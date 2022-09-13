Glendale LVII: Cardinals showed they're not Super Bowl-ready
State leaders are working in overdrive to make sure the best of Arizona is on full display when thousands of visitors descend upon the Valley for Super Bowl LVII — but there's one thing they can't seem to get game-day ready: the Arizona Cardinals.
Catch up quick: The past two years, the teams from the cities hosting the big game won it. That hadn't happened in the previous 54 Super Bowls.
- Arizona fans were hoping the Cards could make it three in a row come Feb. 12.
Yes, but: As is usually the case with Arizona teams, disappointment seems inevitable.
- The team's star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
- Sunday's home opener was nothing short of embarrassing, with the Cardinals losing 44-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
- FiveThirtyEight gives the Cards 1% odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Flashback: The previous three years Arizona hosted the Super Bowl weren't particularly good for the home team.
- 1995: The 1994 Cards never even got a whiff of playoff contention, losing five of their first six games and ending the season with a 4-12 record.
- 2008: The team fared a bit better in the 2007 season with an 8-8 record but didn't make it to the playoffs
- 2015: There was some hope as the 2014 Cards went 11-5 and made it to the playoffs, but they lost to the Carolina Panthers in the wild-card round.
What's next: Cardinals or not, we're committed to keeping you updated on all things Super Bowl.
- Each Tuesday we'll have a new look at how the Valley is getting ready for one of the biggest sporting events in the world.
