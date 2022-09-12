Five spots in Arizona made Yelp's recent list of the 100 top coffee shops in the U.S. and Canada.

1 big coffee shop: The top Arizona-based location was A.T. Oasis Coffee & Tea Shop, at 4613 E. Thomas Road, which came in at No. 11.

A.T. stands for Aisha Tedros, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Abdul. Aisha, who is originally from Eritrea, opened her store in 2013 so people "could experience both the rich flavors and beautiful traditions of Ethiopian coffee."

Aisha buys green coffee beans directly from Ethiopian farmers and roasts them in Phoenix.

The shop also offers a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony for $20.

Our thought bubble: We decided to give A.T. Oasis a shot and were pleased with what we found.

Both of us ordered the ginger coffee, which added a unique flavor to a traditional cup of Joe.

Jeremy: I was impressed with my vegetable and lentil sambusa, a type of savory pastry.

Jessica: I quickly devoured a pecan scone that had a delicious glaze.

Zoom out: Here are the other Valley coffee shops that made Yelp's list.