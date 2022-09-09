Prominent GOP officials in Arizona are pushing back against a "responsible investing" business ratings system that many Republicans view as "woke capitalism."

Context: Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) ratings measure a company's commitment to environmental issues like combating climate change, social issues like diversity and corporate governance issues like business ethics.

Why it matters: People who want to invest in companies that share their values or who believe those values are financially prudent can use ESG ratings to guide their decisions.

Microsoft, for example, consistently ranks as having one of the top ESG scores, while Exxon-Mobil holds the 89th spot in one ratings service but ranked as the top oil and gas company.

Yes, but: Republicans view the growing use of ESG ratings as the sacrificing of profit-based financial decisions in favor of progressive policies.

Driving the news: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Treasurer Kimberly Yee have both taken recent steps to push back on the use of ESGs.

What's happening: Yee is threatening to bar state investments in Chicago-based financing company Morningstar Inc.

She says its subsidiary Sustainalytics' ESG rating system violates a state law that prohibits public entities from investing in companies that support the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

Sustainalytics uses companies' involvements in controversies in the Israel-Palestinian conflict as part of companies' ESG score.

Yee also announced an update last Tuesday to her office's investment policy statement prohibiting the use of ESG ratings to guide state treasury investment decisions.

Sustainalytics also rates companies based on involvement in human rights abuses, including in China, Myanmar and Russia.

What they're saying: "[Sustainalytics] is taking active steps where they're creating an environment where people could then take their information to use to support the boycott of Israel," deputy treasurer Mark Swenson tells Axios.

Meanwhile: Brnovich is one of several Republican AGs who are challenging proposed federal disclosure rules regarding ESG ratings.

They are questioning whether an investment company is pursuing a "climate agenda" to the detriment of its clients' financial interests and whether Morningstar and Sustainalytics are "furthering the BDS movement."

The other side: A Morningstar spokesperson tells Axios that the company "does not support the anti-Israel BDS campaign."