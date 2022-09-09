21 mins ago - Sports

Cardinals game day: Where to tailgate, park and more

Maxwell Millington
Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Football is back and we've got you covered if you intend on heading to the stadium this season.

  • Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready.
Key home games

1. Los Angeles Rams, Week 3

This game against division rival and reigning Super Bowl champion the LA Rams will set the tone for Arizona to keep pace in the NFC West.

  • Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:25pm

2. Los Angeles Chargers, Week 12

After a Monday night tilt against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, the Cards will have to host the Chargers coming off a short week.

  • Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2:05pm
Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 16

The Cardinals will host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Christmas Day in the desert.

  • Sunday, Dec. 25 at 6:20pm
Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Information about State Farm Stadium parking and more ways to get there is available here.

Where to eat/drink

Yard House

Just across the street from the stadium, Yard House offers grilled burgers and 100+ beers on tap or go with their seared ahi tuna and chilled martini.

Bar Louie

Save money at the stadium and start your tailgate at Bar Louie. They offer $15 "almost bottomless" mimosas until 3pm.

The Sicilian Butcher

If you want to get away from the crowd after the game, consider the plentiful options and all-day, everyday happy hour. It's just a short drive from the stadium.

