Cardinals game day: Where to tailgate, park and more
Football is back and we've got you covered if you intend on heading to the stadium this season.
- Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready.
Key home games
1. Los Angeles Rams, Week 3
This game against division rival and reigning Super Bowl champion the LA Rams will set the tone for Arizona to keep pace in the NFC West.
- Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:25pm
2. Los Angeles Chargers, Week 12
After a Monday night tilt against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, the Cards will have to host the Chargers coming off a short week.
- Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2:05pm
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 16
The Cardinals will host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Christmas Day in the desert.
- Sunday, Dec. 25 at 6:20pm
Tickets
Single-game tickets are available here.
How to get there
Information about State Farm Stadium parking and more ways to get there is available here.
Where to eat/drink
Just across the street from the stadium, Yard House offers grilled burgers and 100+ beers on tap or go with their seared ahi tuna and chilled martini.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11am-midnight, Friday-Saturday 11am-1:30am
- Address: 9401 W. Westgate Blvd.
Save money at the stadium and start your tailgate at Bar Louie. They offer $15 "almost bottomless" mimosas until 3pm.
- Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-2am; Saturday-Sunday 10am-2am
- Address: 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.
If you want to get away from the crowd after the game, consider the plentiful options and all-day, everyday happy hour. It's just a short drive from the stadium.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-10:30pm
- Address: 9780 W. Northern Ave. Ste. 1110
