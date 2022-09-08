The Citizens Clean Elections Commission rejected Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' request to turn her proposed debate with Republican Kari Lake into separate, 30-minute "town hall-style" interviews with each candidate.

Every election year the commission hosts televised debates for statewide offices moderated by Ted Simons, who hosts Arizona Horizon on PBS.

Driving the news: The commission voted on Thursday to give Hobbs and Lake one week to hash out the details and rules of a debate that's scheduled for Oct. 12.

Yes, but: If Hobbs won't agree to a traditional debate, Lake will get the stage to herself.

Catch up fast: Hobbs refused to participate in a traditional debate with Lake, which campaign manager Nicole DeMont said was due to "constant interruptions, pointless distractions, childish name-calling, tired conspiracy theories, and demonstrably false accusations" during the Republican primary debate.

DeMont told the commission during Thursday's meeting that Lake "only wants to create another spectacle," pointing specifically to Lake's repeated promotion of the false claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

What they're saying: "You can't debate a conspiracy theorist. When she decides to come back to reality and accept the results of our free and fair elections, then we can start to have a real policy debate," DeMont said.

Of note: Hobbs also refused to debate opponent Marco Lopez during the Democratic primary.

Her campaign said that "as the only candidate with a clear path through the primary" Hobbs would remain focused on winning in November.

The other side: Lake's campaign attorney Timothy La Sota called Hobbs' request unprecedented and said the commission shouldn't "capitulate" to her quest just because she's "afraid to debate."

"This is not only an insult to the voters of Arizona that they can't look at these candidates and make a judgment for themselves. It's an insult to this commission and it's an insult to Mr. Simons. And it's a cop-out," La Sota said.

Three of the four commissioners voted to reject Hobbs' request, with chair Damien Meyer saying, "Voter education is at the top of the list of what we do" and that it's in the best interests of Arizona voters for the two candidates to debate.

What's next: The Hobbs campaign did not return a message from Axios, and it's unclear whether they're willing to negotiate terms with the Lake campaign or participate in a debate.