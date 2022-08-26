Note: Prior years encompass June 15-Sept. 30. This year is June 15-Aug. 10. Data: NWS, Vaisala; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Arizona is seeing an above-average number of thunderstorms so far this monsoon season — welcome news to residents still scarred by the 2019 and 2020 "non-soons."

Why it matters: An increase in lightning strikes indicates an increase in precipitation, which Arizona relies on during its summer monsoon to refill reservoirs and shore up our water supply.

State of play: The National Weather Service uses the Vaisala National Lightning Detection Network to track cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in Arizona.

As of Aug. 10, 307,873 lightning strikes touched down across the state.

That's compared with 203,796 strikes in the 2019 season and just 81,207 in 2020.

What's next: NWS Phoenix meteorologist Tom Frieders tells us to expect a short-term decrease in thunderstorm activity through the middle of next week.