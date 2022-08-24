Suns bring back retro jerseys for 30th anniversary of historic season

With great uniforms come great expectations for the Phoenix Suns, who are bringing back the classic "sunburst" look the team wore during the 1992-93 season.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of its historic NBA title chase.

State of play: The team announced the new uniforms Tuesday with a video of Deandre Ayton sporting the retro jersey, along with other throwbacks to the early '90s, like old-school corded phones, disposable point-and-click cameras and, best of all, the classic arcade game NBA Jam.

Anyone nostalgic about the Suns team that lost to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls will love the video's footage of the 1992-93 team.

Details: The Suns will wear the new (by which we mean old) uniforms at least 20 times this season, Graham Wincott, the team's senior director of marketing, told The Arizona Republic.

Any fan who wants the jersey may be able to buy one as early as Oct. 1.

My thought bubble: The uniforms that the Suns wore in the 1992-93 are still my favorite, though I do really like the team's "The Valley" jerseys.