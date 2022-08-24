Harkins theaters to debut Rob Schneider movie filmed in Arizona

A new Rob Schneider movie filmed in Arizona will make its exclusive debut in Harkins theaters across the state next month.

What's happening: "Daddy Daughter Trip" will premiere at Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square on Sept. 27, and will begin showing at other locations around Arizona on Sept. 30.

Zoom out: Among the Arizona businesses and locations featured in Schneider's new movie are Butterfly Wonderland, Bearizona Wildlife Park, Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Park and Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch.

Parts of the movie were also filmed at Bashas' supermarkets, Changing Hands Bookstore, Agritopia and the Arizona Boardwalk.

Details: "Daddy Daughter Trip" is about a second-grader whose family can't afford a fun spring break vacation, so she and her cash-strapped father (played by Schneider) hit the road for a trip of their own.

Of note: Schneider moved to the Valley two years ago, and recently made headlines for training a shark at OdySea Aquarium and for receiving assistance from Scottsdale police after his car broke down.

He has also waded into the local political scene, endorsing Kari Lake for the Republican gubernatorial primary during a comedy show in December.

