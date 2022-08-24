Harkins theaters to debut Rob Schneider movie filmed in Arizona
A new Rob Schneider movie filmed in Arizona will make its exclusive debut in Harkins theaters across the state next month.
What's happening: "Daddy Daughter Trip" will premiere at Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square on Sept. 27, and will begin showing at other locations around Arizona on Sept. 30.
Zoom out: Among the Arizona businesses and locations featured in Schneider's new movie are Butterfly Wonderland, Bearizona Wildlife Park, Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Park and Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch.
- Parts of the movie were also filmed at Bashas' supermarkets, Changing Hands Bookstore, Agritopia and the Arizona Boardwalk.
Details: "Daddy Daughter Trip" is about a second-grader whose family can't afford a fun spring break vacation, so she and her cash-strapped father (played by Schneider) hit the road for a trip of their own.
Of note: Schneider moved to the Valley two years ago, and recently made headlines for training a shark at OdySea Aquarium and for receiving assistance from Scottsdale police after his car broke down.
- He has also waded into the local political scene, endorsing Kari Lake for the Republican gubernatorial primary during a comedy show in December.
You tell us: What are your favorite movies that were filmed in Arizona?
