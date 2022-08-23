'Tis the season for Hatch green chiles in Arizona

It's Hatch green chile season, and if you're looking to partake in the annual delicacy from our neighbors in New Mexico, now's the time.

Where to get them: Everywhere! Hatch green chiles are available all over Phoenix. You can buy them and roast them yourself, or and some places, including Food City and the Power Road Farmers Market in Mesa, will roast them for you.

The season runs from August to late September, so stock up on chiles now and freeze them for later.

My thought bubble: Even though I love spicy food and used to live in southern New Mexico, I'd never roasted by own Hatch green chiles, so I figured there was no time like the present.

I wasn't quite sure how spicy "extra hot" is, so I got several kinds in case the heat was too much.

The extra hot and hot were both delicious, but the milder temperatures were still tasty as well.

What to do: Set your oven to 425 degrees. Put your chiles on a foil-lined baking sheet, lightly coat them with olive oil, sprinkle a little salt on them and bake them for 10 minutes on each side.

After you take them out of the oven, put them in a bowl and cover it with foil or plastic wrap so they can steam for 20 minutes.

Once they're steamed, they're ready to peel and eat. Or you can throw them in the freezer to peel later, after you defrost them.

You can also roast them on the grill over medium heat. Take them off once the skin is blistered on all sides.

Do you think your Hatch green chile recipe is the best? Post it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #FoodCityHatchChile to automatically enter Food City's recipe contest.

Submissions are due by Sept. 16.

The first place winner gets $1,000 in prizes, including a $750 Food City gift card.

I don't have any good recipes, but I'd definitely recommend chopping up some green chile and putting it in a cheese crisp.

Try them: Hatch It: Green Chile Burgers & Tacos at 5341 N. 7th Ave. in Phoenix has burgers, burritos, tacos, chili and more.