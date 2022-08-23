Arizona Supreme Court says Phoenix council candidate can stay on ballot

A Phoenix City Council candidate who rented a home in a district so he could run for office there can remain on the ballot after the Arizona Supreme Court rejected a challenge to his residency Monday.

Driving the news: The court found that a Maricopa County judge ruled correctly when he found that Kevin Robinson, a former Phoenix Police Department assistant chief, met the residency requirements to run for council District 6, which covers Arcadia and Ahwatukee.

Moses Sanchez, one of Robinson's opponents, filed a lawsuit claiming that he doesn't live in the district.

Details: Robinson and his wife own a house in Scottsdale, but he rented a house in Ahwatukee so he could run for District 6.

Robinson testified in trial court that he spends most of his time at his rental home, and he keeps clothing, food, family photos, toiletries and his breathing machine there.

He is also registered to vote at the District 6 home, lists that at his address with the MVD and has a one-year lease and renter's insurance.

The other side: Sanchez argued that the trial court improperly disregarded the "family rule" in state law, which says, in part, "​​The place where a person's family permanently resides is his residence."

Robinson's wife still lives in their Scottsdale home.

Footage from a doorbell camera showed Robinson entering the home through the front door only six times in July.

Yes, but: The four-justice panel that ruled on the case noted that the family rule exempts situations where a candidate's family lives in "a place of temporary establishment" or is living somewhere for "transient purposes."

Robinson testified that he and his wife are looking for a possible home to buy or rent long term in the district.

Between the lines: Robinson is the Democratic establishment's candidate, and has the backing of Mayor Kate Gallego and her predecessor, Congressman Greg Stanton.